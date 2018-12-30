Breaking News
Team Majemite for Okowa organizes sporting activities for youths

Team Majemite for Okowa has organized sporting activities for youths in Ughelli, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State .

Team Majemite for Okowa during the road walk in some major areas in Ughelli metropolis on Wednesday, December 26.

The sporting activities which started with a road walk  from Oharisi Primary School ended at Ekiugbo Junction by Express Road, Ughelli . It was climaxed with the finals of a football match between Ogbeke Football FC and Ogborode FC at Ekiugbo Primary School Ughelli that was watched by a capacity crowd.

Speaking to journalists at his Ughelli residence, the organizer of the events, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite, explained that the sporting events were to complement Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s efforts on sports development for youths in the state, as he noted that in less than four years in office, Governor Okowa has rapidly transformed  the sporting and other sectors of economic in the state

He further explained that the gesture was aimed at engaging the youths meaningfully and to also discover talents at the grassroots, saying that unscrupulous politicians see youths as veritable tools for thuggery during electioneering period and therefore reasoned that engaging the youths in sports will make them stay away from vices . He then admonished youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians.

Majemite identified funding as one of the challenges of organizing sporting events for youths, as he stated that participants must be given  stipends as a kind of motivation.

He, however, gladly noted that  response from the youths was very positive as he noted that sports give the opportunity for youths to discover and show case their talents .


