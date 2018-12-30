Team Majemite for Okowa organizes sporting activities for youths

Team Majemite for Okowa has organized sporting activities for youths in Ughelli, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State .

The sporting activities which started with a road walk from Oharisi Primary School ended at Ekiugbo Junction by Express Road, Ughelli . It was climaxed with the finals of a football match between Ogbeke Football FC and Ogborode FC at Ekiugbo Primary School Ughelli that was watched by a capacity crowd.

Delta: With tolerance, forgiving spirit, APC’ll get to Govt House — Erue

Speaking to journalists at his Ughelli residence, the organizer of the events, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite, explained that the sporting events were to complement Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s efforts on sports development for youths in the state, as he noted that in less than four years in office, Governor Okowa has rapidly transformed the sporting and other sectors of economic in the state

He further explained that the gesture was aimed at engaging the youths meaningfully and to also discover talents at the grassroots, saying that unscrupulous politicians see youths as veritable tools for thuggery during electioneering period and therefore reasoned that engaging the youths in sports will make them stay away from vices . He then admonished youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians.

Majemite identified funding as one of the challenges of organizing sporting events for youths, as he stated that participants must be given stipends as a kind of motivation.

2019: Who is afraid of APGA’s Ukachukwu in Anambra South?

He, however, gladly noted that response from the youths was very positive as he noted that sports give the opportunity for youths to discover and show case their talents .