Taraba bans motorbikes, weapons from campaigns

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO—Heads of security agencies in Taraba State have banned the use of motorbikes and weapons including sticks, cutlasses, knives and firearms by supporters of all political parties during campaigns across the state.

They resolved at a stakeholders’ meeting with political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, at the Police headquarters in Jalingo, that such acts pose security threat and would be treated as such.

Taraba State Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, said: “Any political party involved would be dealt with decisively,” noting that the Police and other security agencies would not tolerate lawlessness and use of political thugs.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards.

State Director of Department of State Services, DSS, Shehu Abdullahi, said the security chiefs had taken a firm stand and would draw a battle line with defaulting political parties.