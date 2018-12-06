Tackling corruption without youth involvement is baseless – ICPC

By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, yesterday, warned that fighting corruption in the country remains baseless without the involvement of the youths.

Speaking during the inauguration and revitalisation of Students Anti-Corruption Clubs, SACs, in secondary schools in Lagos State, ICPC Southwest Zonal Commissioner, Mr. Shinttema Binga said: “ICPC considers the youths to be critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption and the school system, especially, the secondary school system, is where majority of Nigerian youths are found.

“The youths have the needed energy and drive to turn the tide of corruption and all forms of vices that have hampered the growth and progress of the nation. This inauguration and revitalisation of Anti-Corruption Clubs is the beginning of a robust relationship between you, your schools and the Commission.”

“For the Anti-Corruption Clubs to function effectively, all stakeholders including, Ministry of Education, Secondary Education Board, School’s Management, ANCOPSS, Principals, Teachers, and Parents are enjoined to work hand in hand with the Commission and give Anti-corruption Clubs all the necessary support to ensure their effectiveness.

“Those of you who are fortunate to be members of the Anti-Corruption Clubs need to be upright in all that you do so that you are seen as role models worthy of emulation by your peer groups.”

Binga, who represented the Acting Chairman ICPC, Dr. Musa Abubakar, said: “Corruption is one scourge that has bedevilled Nigeria; hence the establishment of ICPC to combat it in all its ramifications. The ICPC was inaugurated on 29th September 2000.

“In carrying out its