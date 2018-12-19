Suspected kidnappers of American get N15m bail

Lagos – Siblings, Idowu Ayeni and Kehinde Ayeni, on Wednesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged abduction of a female American.

The siblings are standing trial along with a man, Matthew Adedoyin, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.



They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Peter Okeremodun, had told the court that the trio conspired and abducted Lynn Jackson on Nov. 11, in Lagos, in contravention of Sections 2 and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, 2017.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Adedayo granted the accused bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adedayo ordered that one of the sureties must be a religious or community leader, adding that the sureties must own landed property in Lagos.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 28, 2019, for mention. (NAN)