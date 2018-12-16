Suspected kidnappers kill 2 in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA- UNKNOWN gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two persons along the Onuebum -Otuogori road in Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at about 1am.

Though details of the incident were sketchy as at press time, it was gathered that the deceased were on a mission to the kidnappers den to pay ransom when they met their untimely end.

READ ALSO: 19-yr-old boy nabbed with human parts in Awka

The victims, a man identified as Lagos Godgift and his driver, Christopher Etima were reportedly shot dead and abandoned inside their SUV car.

It could however not be immediately ascertained if their relation was being held captive by the kidnappers.

Contacted Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Asinim Butswat in a text message confirmed the development.

He said, “On 16/12/2018, at about 0100 hrs one Lagos Godgift (m) and his driver Christopher Etima (m) went to pay ransom to kidnappers at Onuebum, but they were murdered by the suspected kidnappers at Onuebum.

“The scene was visited and the bodies deposited at FMC Morgue Yenagoa. The Black Toyota Sequoia Jeep with Registration Number LAGOS EKY 382 CZ was removed to Kolo Divisional Headquarters.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.”