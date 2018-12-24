Student docked for allegedly breaking into Redeem Church

A 23-year-old student, Ademola Asaolu, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates ‘ Court for allegedly breaking into Solution Centre Redeem Church, Lagos State with intent to steal.



Asaolu, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of breach of peace and breaking into a church.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Rachael Williams, said that the accused, unlawfully gained entry into the Solution Centre Redeem Church, without the permission of the church authorities.

Williams said the accused committed the offence on Dec. 13 at 8 p. m. at Animashahun Street, Baruwa-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

The offence, she said contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Section 308 stipulates three years for house-breaking while Section 168 provides six months for breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Akingbetese, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Akingbetese ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have his address verified by the court.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 14 for mention. (NAN)