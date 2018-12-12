Strike: We reached partial agreement with ASUU —Ngige

By Dayo Adesulu

ABUJA—Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, yesterday, in Abuja said the Federal Government has reached partial agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Speaking at the end of the Federal Government’s reconciliation meeting with the union, Ngige, who is one of Federal Government’s negotiators said: “We have finished our deliberation for today (yesterday). I am happy to report that we touched some areas of understanding in implementation from the memorandum of action which we agreed to in 2017.

His words: “Some of these areas we have substantial compliance and some other areas have not been fully dealt with.

“Like the issue of shortfall in salaries of some federal universities’ workers and lecturers, ASUU has given a list to the accountant-general’s office and we have agreed that by Wednesday that list should be cross-checked by the presidential initiative on continuous auditing.

“So, the accountant-general’s office is to get back to us by Wednesday.

“We also have the issue of earned allowances, revitalisation, these are issues of 2009 agreement and partial implementation and we have agreed on the modus operandi to look into the fund situation, this is due to low revenue on the part of government.”

He explained that the meeting had identified one area to look for the funds for the re-validation that the appropriate government organ would be contacted on the issue.

Ngige said the government was sure to have good information for the striking lecturers.

He said: “We have agreed on what we are going to do to make sure that the outstanding amount is handled in a way that all parties will be properly accommodated.

Meanwhile, ASUU President, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi in his reaction said: “Our own understanding is that we heard promises made on the part of government, we shall await the report on all the issues, which they have made the promises.

“Only after that, we can get back to our members to take a decision.”