Stop chasing me like a criminal, I will submit myself when I return- Dino Melaye

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye has warned the Nigerian Police to stop looking for him, noting that he would submit himself to the force when he returns.

Disclosing this in a phone interview with Channels Television, the embattled senator reminded the force of his political position and vowed not to run away.

“I was informed that my house has been invaded. Over 40 policemen inside the compound and over 50 outside the gate. My staff were molested, beaten and handcuffed and taken away.

OML146: Police after my life for exposing oil bunkering, man tells court

“Presently I’m outside Abuja. I’m a Senator of the Federal Republic of Abuja, I cannot run away. I will make myself available as soon as I’m back to town next week. I am not a criminal, I have not done anything wrong.

2019: Dangote, Otedola Buhari’s campaign think-tank

Recall that the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, had said that the siege was in accordance with the Police act, noting that it was done to effect Dino’s arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.