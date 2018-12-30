Special needs people protest against lack of inclusiveness in society

By Ephraim Oseji

Individuals living with disabilities yesterday took to the streets of Alausa, Ikeja, saying they needed inclusiveness in the society and not pity.

Speaking at the event, Mofoluwasho Liasu, CEO Super Parents, stated, ‘ ‘ We termed the walk This Ability. And by this, we are saying that even though these people have disabilities, they have a lot of abilities if only it can be harnessed. Disability is not inability. We need to give these people a chance. They have lots of abilities, they have talents.

They are humans just like the rest of us. That they cannot do some things does not mean they cannot do all other things. They need acceptance and inclusion and that is what we are canvassing for. They need to be included in the society.

All we need is that they have access to all the things people without disabilities have access to either through wheel chairs or interpreters.’’

Liasu went on ‘’Lagos state is doing quite a lot for people living with disabilities but there is still a lot more to be done. A lot of schools do not accept children with disabilities. We need more policies that will include their rights . We need laws to make sure all of this is possible. We need to create more awareness.

A lot of parents who have children with disabilities still lock their children up at home. We need early intervention centres. Most of these hospitals are not accessible, its either its far, or these parents are impoverished. We need free health services for them. These parents spend a lot taking care of a child with special needs. It is quite unfortunate that private organisations run away from issues such as these but we believe it is part of ignorance.

Most of these companies feel they cannot do much because there is no hope for these people. We will like to tell them that there is hope. You can see a girl without hands drawing and these are talents that needs to be harnessed.

We need the private entities to come out and include these people. We need to figure out what they can do so that they can be accepted. They need jobs and basic facilities apart from welfarism.’’