Speak up on N2.5bn donation now, PDP challenges Buhari

…accuses President of shielding corrupt relatives

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday challenged President Muhammadu to clear the air on the alleged donation of N2.5 billion by politicians, associates, and women on behalf of his wife, Aisha Bulgari amongst other shady deals at the Presidency.



It also tasked the President to showcase his much touted integrity by ordering an open investigation of his associates and close relatives, alleged to have dipped their hands in the public till.

The party said in a bid to further conceal the corruption in the Presidency, officials in Aso Rock have gagged the confession of one Amina Mohammed, paraded by the Department of State Services, DSS, who revealed in her open confession that persons close to President Muhammadu Buhari were involved in some unwholesome conduct, bordering on graft.

The party in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday called on President Buhari to dig deep into allegations made by Amina in a bid to unravel the identity of those behind the fraudulent deeds.

“The party challenges President Buhari to immediately make public the report of the investigation of the former aide of the First Lady, Mr. Baba-Inna, who was arrested in September this year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion as donations from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

“Having reviewed all these issues, including the lame denials by those mentioned by the suspect, as well as the failure of the security agency to allow the suspect to complete her open confession, the PDP challenges President Buhari to order an open hearing into the matter, if, indeed, the Presidency has nothing to hide.

“Our party holds that President Buhari cannot be parading himself as Mr. Integrity while condoning acts of corruption by his associates and close relatives as well as a cabal in his presidency, which the First Lady had even alluded to, if he is not directly benefiting from those sleazes

“The PDP also dares President Buhari to make public the official report allegedly indicting his Presidency on the siphoning of over N11 trillion in the petroleum sector, including the N9 trillion oil sleaze detailed in the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,” the statement read in part.

It also called for an open inquest into the alleged diversion of defence funds, including part of the $1 billion drawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for purchase of military hardware and welfare of soldiers as well as the alleged diversion of funds meant for the upkeep of displaced persons.

“The PDP also challenges President Buhari to make public the report of the looting of over N33 billion meant for the purchase of food for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, as well as another N18 billion IDP fund, discovered by the Senate, to have been diverted to APC interests.

“It is unfortunate that President Buhari has allowed the festering of sundry racketeering and abuse of fiscal process in his presidency, a situation, which casts a long shadow on his acclaimed integrity as a leader.

“Unless President Buhari allows an open inquest on his associates and close relatives involved in alleged treasury looting, he lacks all moral standing to seek re-election by Nigerians, who have been bearing the brunt of his misrule in the last three and half years,” it added.