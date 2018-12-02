Slain LASTMA official: My husband’s aim was to become the most celebrated officer – Widow

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

In an emotion laden voice, Mrs. Eniola Adeyemo, wife of the officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Rotimi Adeyemo, who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman attached to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS, Olukunle Olonade, yesterday, cried for financial assistance for her children’s education.

She also disclosed that the aim of her husband was to be the most celebrated LASTMA official, resulting in his dedication and never tired attitude towards traffic management in the state.

Eniola, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard after the Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA, Mr. Chris Olakpe, and General Manager of the agency, Olawale Musa, led a high powered delegation on a condolence visit to the family in Ipaja-Ayobo axis of the state, lamented that before her husband’s death, they both had plans for their children’s education.

The late LASTMA officer left behind three children including twins who are one-year-old.

The widow lamented Rotimi’s murder had truncated the plans the late LASTMA officer had for his children, saying, “On Wednesday morning, we had a lengthy chat on our plans for the children and yuletide.

“He assured me that all the plans would be fulfilled. And that soon, with his diligence at work, fortunes would smile on him and he would become the most celebrated LASTMA officer.

“But I never knew that was our last conversation. This is because we chatted a lot and he had become my confidant. But his death has truncated all that now. All I want is adequate care for the children because he never joked with them.”

Eniola described the deceased as a loving and caring husband who encouraged others not to despair irrespective of their circumstances.

Apparently, in shock and couldn’t believe his brother had passed on, Oluremi Adeyemo, younger brother of the slain LASTMA officer, disclosed that if he had premonition of his death, he would have asked Rotimi to leave his duty post, saying, “I waved at him few minutes before his death.”

Adeyemo, who described the slain LASTMA officer as generous and the pillar of the family, narrated that he drove past Iyana-Ipaja roundabout 10 minutes before the tragedy and saw him managing traffic as usual.

LASTMA to establish foundation for deceased

Olakpe, while condoling the widow and members of the family, said that efforts would be made to take care of the children and that a foundation would be established to remember him for his heroic contribution.

“We are going to establish a foundation where we honour Adeyemo for his sterling contribution to the management of traffic in the state. It would be in form of an award to encourage diligence and industry among LASTMA”, the LASTMA CEO said.

“We have two officers that have been murdered in the state. They will be the foundation for the award. It would be an annual award to remember them and spur other officers towards diligence to work.”

Musa, on his part, lamented that the rewards they get daily from managing traffic were harassment and intimidations from military officers.

He said, “I must salute the courage of the LASTMA officers. The persistent attack on our men is absolutely unfair. It is sad that for someone to leave home to work and get murdered in line of duty is quite unfair”.