Sidmach rewards best performing WAEC students

Three students with the best results in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2017 were rewarded by top IT Company, Sidmach Technologies as a way to encourage more students to pursue high academic standards.

Donye Oluwaseun and Chuka-Ebene Mitchel, both of Faith Academy, Gowon Estate, Ipaja Lagos and Odukomaiya Oluwakayode of Wellspring College, Omole-Ikeja respectively emerged Sidmach prize winners for best three WASSCE results in 2017 and went home with a laptop and modem each, with internet access for different tenures between 6months and 1 year.

The Company presented the prizes recently at the NCS Lagos IT Conference and AGM.

Sharing their excitement at the event, one of the teachers at Faith Academy expressed gratitude to Sidmach for the prizes and attributed the success of the top two students to God and the right application of knowledge acquired in class.

GM, Software Solutions Division of Sidmach, Mr. Mudashiru Lawal, while presenting the award, reiterated Sidmach Technologies’ commitment to rewarding excellence in education.

He enjoined teachers to continue impacting quality in students.

Sidmach Technologies is a leading technology company in education, offering solutions that transform learning, teaching and administration in schools and education bodies across Nigeria and West Africa.