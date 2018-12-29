Shehu Shagari dies at 93

Former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari has died at the age of 93. He died yesterday at the National Hospital Abuja.

His grandson, Nuradeen Mahe, told newsmen in Sokoto that the late President died at 6: 40 P.M and his remains would be flown to Sokoto for burial today according to Islamic rites.

Mahe said Shagari was transported to Abuja on Dec. 25 when his health worsened.

Shagari was president 1979 to 1983 and won second election before being dethroned by a coup d’etat that brought in Muhammadu Buhari as military head of state.

The former leader was born February 25, 1925 in Shagari, in Sokoto. After his early education, he worked as a teacher for a brief period before entering politics in 1951. In 1954, he was elected to the federal House of Representatives. He served seven times in a ministerial or cabinet post as a federal minister and federal commissioner from 1958–1975, before he was elected president in 1979.

He won a disputed re-election in 1983 that accelerated a military coup three months later after he was sworn in and the economy was on a precipitous decline.