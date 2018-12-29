Shagari will be remembered for his contribution to democracy – Okiro

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mike Okiro, said the death of former President Shehu Shagari was a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Okiro said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Supreme Ibitomi on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Shagari would be remembered for his contribution as a bastion of democracy in Nigeria.

Okiro who was the immediate chairman of the Police Service Commission, condoled with his family, people of Sokoto state and Nigeria as a whole.

He prayed to God to give the family and entire Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

New men report that Shagari was the country’s civilian president on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) from 1979 to 1983. (NAN)