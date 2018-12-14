Sen Obiora has no criminal case – Police

The Nigeria police has cleared the air over earlier reports of alleged arrest of Senator Ikechukwu Obiora over some issues relating to The Daily Times of Nigeria Plc.

Media reports had suggested that Sen. Obiora had been on the run, when the police was on his trail over some criminal allegations.

However, the police in a clarification document with reference number; CB: 3510X/LEG/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.9/218, signed by DCP Sanomi Austine, (Commissioner of Police, Legal) on behalf of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Legal/Prosecution Section at the Police Force headquarters, Abuja, said the reports were false and without any truth whatsoever.

The clarification dated 10th December, 2018 and titled ‘TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN’ reads; “I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to confirm that SENATOR IKECHUKWU OBIORAH has no criminal case with the police and was therefore not arrested.

Rather, he was a Complainant in a case concerning the Daily Times of Nigeria Plc, following the investigation of which criminal charge was filed against the accused persons and the case file is currently with the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja”.

It will be recalled that Sen. Obiora had petitioned the Inspector General of Police against the illegal activities of Folio Communication Ltd, Fidelis Anosike and Noel Anosike with regard to The Daily Times of Nigeria Plc, following the investigation of the complaint criminal charges of criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating by personation, obtaining by false pretences etc were filed against Folio and the Anosikes in Charge No.: CR/222/18 which is currently pending before the FCT High Court.