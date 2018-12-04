Security guard, steals judge’s cellphone

An Ilorin Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered that two men, Samson John and Ayodele Oluwagbemiga, be remanded in Federal Prison yard for allegedly stealing a cellphone belonging to a High Court Judge.

Chief Magistrate Ibijoke Olawoyin gave the order after the accused persons were charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass, house breaking, and theft.

Olawoyin adjourned the case until Dec. 20, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Alhassan Jibrin told the court that on Nov. 22, one Sgt. Usman Olayinka, attached to High Court Judge in Basin area, Ilorin, reported the case at the Area Command office of the police in Ilorin.

Jibrin said that the complainant alleged that the accused, who is a security guard in the judge’s house, and one other, broke into the judge’s house and stole one Samsung Galaxy phone, valued at N300,000, some jewelries valued at yet unknown price and the sum of N10,000.

The prosecutor said that the police followed the accused to his home town in Otupa, Benue and arrested him for interrogation.

Jibrin said that during police investigation, the accused confessed in his statement that he used the security room toilet key to open the main door and gained entrance into the judge’s room, and stole the items.

He said that the accused also confessed to have sold the Samsung Galaxy phone for N10,000 to one Micheal at Asoka village, Benue, who is now at-large, and sold the jewelries at the rate of N7,000 to the second accused person at Fakeye street, Basin, Ilorin.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348, 288 and 317 of the penal code law.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence.