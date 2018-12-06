Second Niger Bridge to be completed in 2022 – Orji

A total amount of N33bn has so far been released for the implementation of the second Niger Bridge project.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr. Uche Orji, gave the figure while speaking shortly after an inspection of the project.



Orji visited the site with the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, who was accompanied by some of his chiefs.

The project, which is being handled by Julius Berger Plc, was awarded in 2014 by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Second Niger Bridge project, which is estimated to gulp about N220bn, has been experiencing delays owing to various challenges which had affected its timely implementation.

Speaking on the development, Orji expressed optimism that the project, which is estimated to gulp about N220bn, would not experience further delay.

He said that private sector funding for the project was being planned to be raised by 2020 through bond and equity.

Orji explained that already, a Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund to be managed by the NSIA had been set up for five critical road and power projects across the country.

He said the PIDF, with a seed funding of 650million dollars , was targeted to catalyse funding for the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, East-West road, Abuja to Kano road, and Mambilla Hydroelectric Power.

He said the PIDF would eliminate the risks of project funding, cost variation and completion that have plagued the development of the nation’s critical infrastructure assets.

He said, “The Second Niger Bridge project was conceived to provide an alternative crossing between Asaba and Onitsha within reasonable distance from the current

“It is expected to spur an increase in investments, agriculture and trade particularly with the Onitsha Main Market in the region, due to the improved and quicker access.

“There are three phases of the second Niger bridge. The first one is the 11.9 kilometer bridge connecting Asaba and Onitsha. The entire work is a 44km project.

“The mobilisation for the project was released in August. We are confident that the funding is more stable now and we are looking at a completion date of 2022, it’s a big project.”