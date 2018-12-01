Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/Networking

•Daniel needs a job in Lagos. 08183890249,08142372211

•Chuks a graduate, and resides in Lagos, needs a job.08077185971

•Tom 28, resides in Lagos State, needs kind-hearted Nigerians to help him buy bus or sienna, for transportation business under hire purchase. 08185220076

•Helen needs kind-hearted Nigerians to sponsor her financially to start a business, acct 0256042848, GTB Bank,Ebosuyi Helen Believe. 08106550596

•Caroline needs sponsorship of N300,000-400,000, from kind-hearted Nigerians, to enable her undergo a bone and blood infection surgery, acct 3071145254, First Bank, Nonye C. Nwaefulu. 08123888709,07061989753

•Justus 29, a graduate and resides in Aba, needs a kind-hearted person, who can sponsor him, to set up a small private business, with N250,000, acct 2037597630 UBA Bank.08034918057

Friends

Searching Male

•Mike needs a mature female friend, aged 35 and above. 07066121803,08056701031

•Ken 45, employed needs a female friend aged 30-35, who is resident in Abia, Imo states, for a serious

relationship.09067057126, 09024767982

•Aliyu from Niger State, needs a female friend who is a graduate. 08051228631

Lovers

Searching Female

•Udoamaka, from Anambra State, a teacher, needs a caring, neat and God-fearing man, who is employed, for a relationship.08064317821

•Joy a devout Christian, needs a serious, educated geniune rich widower, aged 40 and above, for marriage.08066651155

Searching Male

•Endurance 62, resides in Delta State, needs a financially wealthy, beautiful, not aggressive or violent in nature, aged 45-65, who can sponsor his business ideas and as a partner.07019339908

•Jonathan 45, tall, chocolate in complexion, from Warrii, Delta State, needs a fair in complexion and employed lady, aged 30 -40, Christian, Single or Separated, Isoko by Tribe, from a Rich or average financial background.09022855962

•Richard 37, jovial, needs a lady, aged 45-60, who want an energetic and caring lover. 08126312924

•Morgan 6.4ft tall, chocolate in complexion, a Christian, from Bayelsa State, needs a lady, for a relationship.07058167396

•Andrew a widower, from Edo State , needs an employed or self-employed Christian lady, who is also from Edo or Delta State, for marriage, aged 40-45. 07055728649

•Sammy 36, resides in Lagos, needs a lady, who can satisfy him, with sex.09038602611

•Goodluck 32, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a serious lady, aged 22-28,for a serious relationship.09096916241

•Ade 46, gainfully employed, God-fearing, and resides in Lagos, needs a honest lady aged 27-38 for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage.08029520717

•Drew 24, resides in Benin, needs a lady for sexual romance.07084246929,08077961040

•Olatunji 30, God-fearing, a building contractor, needs a God-fearing and honest Yoruba lady.

09028247586

•Femi 38, handsome and resides in Lagos, needs a lady, aged 30-50, for a relationship. 08188140765

•Ekemini 36, from Akwa Ibom, but resides in Lagos, needs a beautiful lady, with godly character, for a serious relationship.07036760972

•Simeon 27, fair in complexion, handsome, and resides in Lagos, needs a God-fearing, educated and

employed lady, aged 23-26, for a relationship. 08086823412

•Ben-Dozzer 47, handsome, needs an employed lady, aged 35-45, for marriage. 09033333109

•Sunday from Abia state, but resides in Onitsha, needs an educated, good looking, employed or self-employed lady, aged 27-36, for a serious relationship.07032866168, 09092334274

•Adeleke 43, a farmer, and resides in Ekiti State, needs a godly and a good wife. 08109240502

•Dada 49, 5.7ft tall, fair in complexion, Yoruba by tribe and educated, needs a lady, who is fair in complexion, beautiful, educated and employed, for marriage. 08088974646

•Dave from Delta State, needs a rich and beautiful lady, aged 25-32, for a serious relationship.09083857039

•Chichi 38, from Imo State, but resides in Delta State, needs a lady, aged 30-35, for a serious relationship. 08137616998

•Olumide needs a friendly, loving, busty and average height lady, aged 24 and above, for a relationship. 09021084516

•Onyechere needs a lady he can call his own, aged 30-36. 08115687556

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

•Okezie 25, a graduate, employed and from Owerri in Imo State, needs a sugar mummy, aged 35-65, for a relationship.08168318019

•Paul 28, from Warri, Delta State, needs a dark in complexion, big, busty sugar mummy, for a relationship. 08087018623

•Joseph from Anambra State, but resides in Rivers State, needs a sugar mummy, that can take good care of him. 08064590362

•Richard fair in complexion, tall sexy and reside in Lagos state, needs a rich sugar mummy aged 45-50, who can sponsor him in school. 08100913325,07086138924

•Kingston physically fit, romantically hot, handsome, resides in Lagos Need a sugar mummy. 07088839108

•Omorejesu, a tall, handsome, chocolate in complexion from Delta state needs a sugar mummy, for a serious relationship. 07011144815,08150618484

•Ayomide 38, fair in complexion from Ogun State, but resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy who can set him up with a business. 07059340745

•Augustine 23, from Anambra State, needs a rich sugar mummy, who can help him.08116812729

•Gabriel,31,chocolate in complexion, from rivers state need a romantic sugar mummy.07037537416, 08127976186

•Emaux 45, needs a financially comfortable and beautiful sugar mummy, aged 34-48, who resides in Lagos, for a relationship.07011211813

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825