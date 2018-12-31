Scavenger jailed for stealing church property worth N250,000

A Grade One Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 25-year old man, Umar Hamisu, to one year imprisonment for stealing church property worth N250,000.

The convict, who resided at Nyanya Pantaker, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

The Judge, Sani Mohammed, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N40, 000.

The Prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that one Pastor Excellence Sambo of ‘Believers in Christ Training Assembly, Karu, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja on Dec. 13.

“The complainant alleged that the defendant criminally trespassed into the church and stole its property valued at N250,000.

“The stolen items included power amplifier, valued at N100,000; a cordless microphone with receiver, valued at N30,000, a Panasonic Keyboard worth N95,000 and an OX Fan valued at N25,000.

“During police investigation, the stolen items were recovered, except the cordless microphone,” Osuji said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Penal Code. (NAN)