Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Fasehun’s family over OPC founder’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2019 governorship elections in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the Fasehun family over the death of their patriarch, Pa Frederick Fasehun, founder of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), a pan-Yoruba movement.

Sanwo-Olu, while praying that God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and comfort at this time of grief, he described the demise of the purpose-driven and visionary elder statesman as not only a great loss to his beloved family, but also to Nigeria as a whole.

He added that the medical doctor, who became more notable for his resounding and unrelenting position on the development of Nigeria and advancement of the Yoruba people, will be remembered for his versatility, leadership, and service to the nation in a variety of roles.

Sanwo-Olu further stated that the younger generation of leaders in Nigeria should emulate Fasehun’s many noble ideals, which were geared towards the greatness of Nigerian nation.

He also noted that, given the many remarkable interventions by the late politician and social crusader on the affairs of Nigeria, it would be a well-deserved honour to his memory if efforts can be made by the family, close associates and people of good conscience to immortalise him.

Sanwo-Olu, however, affirmed that he and other progressive-minded people of his ilk would renew their commitment and continue to champion the cause for a greater Nigeria to validate the struggles of our past leaders and the founding fathers of our great nation.