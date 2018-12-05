SandBox, YuuZoo unveil Mr twister, unstoppable rex games

By Prince Okoafor

NEXT generation mobile games developer, Sandbox, in partnership with technology company YuuZooNetwork group recently launched series of mobile games, including the Unstoppable Rex and Mr Twister, in Nigeria.

While unstoppable rex is centred on a dinosaur on rampage, causing maximum destruction through the streets of a city, Mr. Twister is jumping over vertically ascending spinning hurdles in the form of stairs, all to stay afloat.

These series, according to the developers, were launched to bring people together and promote development of the gaming community.

Digital Marketing Manager for Yuuzoo, Mr. GbengaOgunbiyi, said: “These are hyper casual games that can be played during leisure and can help reduce depression which is at an alarming rate.

“You download, play, enjoy, entertain yourself and stand a chance to win any of our weekly incentives on social media including Facebook and Instagram @sandboxglobal.

“The gifts range from smart phones, cash to shopping vouchers on smearena.com.ng and recharge cards” he added.