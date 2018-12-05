Sanction on shipping companies: How NPA boss was pressured to rescind decision – Shittu

MANAGING Director/Chief Executive Officer of Shibab Services Limited, Babatunde Shittu, has alleged that some powerful persons in government mounted pressure on the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, to rescind the decision to sanction some shipping companies for failure to provide container holding bays for their empty containers.

Recalled that NPA on July 14th 2018 sanctioned Maerskline, Cosco Shipping, APS, Lansal for initial 10 days for their failure to fully comply with the directive to acquire and operate holding bays.

Shittu, in a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report, said that the withdrawal of the sanction has led to the persistence of the traffic situation along the port access roads.

He noted that if the action of the NPA boss had been encouraged by the government, there would have be some level of sanity.

He said the directive to shipping companies and terminal operators to own and operate holding bays for their empties have failed because these operators are no longer bordered.

NIPCO plots to tackle deforestation through cooking gas supply

According to him, “I think government should be concerned and government should punish them. You know that there are agencies like NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, at least they are the ones that are supposed to sanction those concerned like those shipping companies.

“So to me, I think that the shipping companies are supposed to be responsible, that is how I see it. NPA Managing Director did it, but the powers that be mounted pressure on her, they cried and they were restored back to operation.

“If government has the will power to sanction erring shipping companies and terminal operators, I think this issue of container holding bay will be put to rest.

“I learnt that Lagos State is constructing one in Iganmu but I do not know how far they have gone about it; maybe if that one is ready everything will get better,” he added.