S-East EFCC gets new head

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—Following the transfer of the former South East Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu, Mr. Adamu Hamisu Danmusa to Maiduguri, Borno State, a new head has been appointed for the zone. He is Assistant Police Commissioner, ACP, Usman Ahmed Imam.

PDP chieftain in Adamawa,Tahir, defects to APC

Imam who assumed office yestetday, in Enugu, is from Adamawa State. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2000 after obtaining a B.Sc in Public Administrations from the University of Maiduguri. Thereafter, he served in various capacities in Kano State between 2002 and 2005 when he supervised the conduct of party primaries including that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the area.

In 2005, Imam was seconded to the EFCC where he became a team leader in the Advance Fee Fraud Unit, AFF, in Lagos zonal office.

He has had stints with the Economic Governance, EG, unit; Asset Forfeiture Unit; Intellectual Property Theft desk and recently, the founding head of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, EFCC Desk Office in Abuja, a post he held before coming to Enugu.