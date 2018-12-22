Ronaldo raring to shoot down Roma

Juventus head into today’s Serie A showdown with Roma holding an eight-point cushion at the top of the standings, with Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo raring to shoot down the team from the capital.

Mastermind of Nyanya, Kuje bombing arrested

Roma have only lost one of their last seven outings in the league, but Eusebio Di Francesco’s side remain off the pace in the table and sit in seventh position

Paulo Dybala has netted just twice during the last seven weeks, but the Argentine could keep his place in the team ahead of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Rodrigo Bentancur returns after suspension. Edin Dzeko has been absent for Roma since November 24, but the forward could be ready to make his return at the weekend.