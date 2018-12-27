Robinho swaps Sivasspor for Istanbul’s Basaksehir

Former Brazil forward Robinho transferred on Thursday to Turkish Super Lig leaders Basaksehir, the club said, from Sivasspor whom he had signed with earlier this year.

“The club has reached an agreement with Demir Group Sivasspor Club for the transfer of Robson De Souza (Robinho),” Goksel Gumusdag, chairman of Istanbul’s Basaksehir, said in a statement.

The club did not give more details on the transfer.

Sivasspor, based in the city of Sivas in central Anatolia, signed the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester City player in a one-and-a-half year deal in January despite his rape conviction.

Robinho was found guilty by an Italian court last year of taking part in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in January 2013, when the Brazilian was playing for Milan in Serie A.

Robinho, 34, has insisted he is innocent and was appealing the conviction while his sentence remained suspended.

During his time with Sivasspor, he scored 12 goals during 30 matches and provided five assists.

Sivasspor are ninth in the Super Lig.