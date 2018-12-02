Rivers State will never be intimidated, says Governor Wike

By Simeon Nwaka

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that no level of illegal use of force by Federal Security Services will intimidate the government and people of the state.

Governor Wike stated that the State Government remains committed to the legal use of the people’s mandate to advance the course of development.

Speaking during the commissioning of Anaka multi-million naira multi-purpose community hall Ogbogoro town, Governor Wike who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke urged Rivers people to remain peaceful and calm despite the provocative actions against their interest.

He regretted the invasion of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency training camp by the Army, saying that it was done in bad faith.

He said: “The Rivers State House of Assembly passed a bill establishing Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency . The Governor of Rivers state signed that bill and it became a law of the state. If anybody or any organization or institution has anything against that law, what is natural, is to go to Court of law and challenge that law.

“You are aware and have seen the level of provocation by federal agencies. Only last week, they invaded the training camp of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. But we are urging Rivers people to remain firm and strong. I tell you as far as Rivers state is concerned, we cannot be intimidated. No amount of federal might can intimidate us.”

The governor added that the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency has also created the needed employment and empowered youths across the state.

He charged communities across the state to remain peaceful and support peace initiatives that will engender development.

He said: “I thank you again for the peaceful atmosphere that we witnessed here since the week-long celebration. It shows that this community is in peace and everybody is living in peace. There cannot be any meaningful development in any community where there is no peace.

“Let me also thank the youths of this community because I am aware that this project would have not come to this stage of commissioning , if the youths did not maintain peace in this community. I urge other communities in Ikwere ethnic nationality and indeed Rivers state at large to emulate the conduct of Anaka community.”

He assured that his administration will continue to execute projects for the people as a means of boosting the economies of communities.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr George Ihuigwe urged youths of the community to desist from crime and cultism. He said that he will contribute his quota to the development of the area by supporting the education of youths through the purchase of JAMB and WAEC forms.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor for always identifying with the community through projects and participation in their key social functions