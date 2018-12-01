Rio Ferdinand: Okocha best African player ever

Former Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has poured encomiums on former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, branding him one of Africa’s best footballer ever to have played the beautiful game.

Rio who is on a visit to Nigeria courtesy Guinness, said Okocha was one player he grew up to adore as one of the greatest African players who influenced a lot of black youths in the diaspora to take to football.

Speaking at a question and answer session at the Oba Akran, Ikeja headquarters of Guinness Nigeria yesterday, the former defender said, “We used to watch Jay Jay Okocha’s videos and everyone wanted to play like him. It was great he played in the Premier League after making his name with Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG. Nigerian players of that era, Okocha, Oliseh, Kanu had a lot of influence on black players around the world.”

He also praised Didier Drogba as the best African striker to have played in the Premier League. “Drogba scored winners against us when we were playing and Samuel Eto too was very good.”

He extolled the qualities in Guinness and what the organisation stood for. “Guinness is bold, strong and stands out as a unique brand with a distinct character.”

Commenting on Rio Ferdinand’s visit to Nigeria, the Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Baker Magunda remarked, “Guinness is a bold beer for extraordinary people and we are delighted to be working with Rio Ferdinand, a player who has constantly demonstrated bold creativity, imagination and confidence on the field.”