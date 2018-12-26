Recycled campaign promises: Buhari has admitted failure – PDP

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says that President Muhammadu Buhari, by anchoring his 2019 campaign on seeking solution for the same issues of economy, anti-corruption and insecurity, which he promised to tackle in 2015, has admitted failure, manifest incompetence and lack of capacity to deliver on promises.

President Buhari therefore, has no business seeking a re-election in 2019, as Nigerians are no longer ready to follow any leader who has no solutions to the myriads of problems facing our nation.

Atiku berates APC for bringing poverty, acute hunger to Nigerians

President Buhari has wrecked our once robust economy handed over to him in 2015 by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The economy was ranked one of the largest investments in the hub of Africa and one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with Fitch B.B rating.

Instead of any improvement, President Buhari only succeeded in plunging our economy into a harrowing recession, wrecked our naira from N160 to the dollar, under the PDP to N500, and then to the current N360; foisted obnoxious economic policies that scared away investors from our land, collapsed businesses, destroyed over 30 million jobs, de-marketed our nation before the globe and plunged our citizens into the worst form of hunger and poverty.

Whereas the PDP administration paid off our foreign debts and grew a virile economy, President Buhari’s achievements are the accumulation of trillion of naira in debts, depletion of our foreign financial instruments and making our once thriving nation the poverty capital of the world.

Under President Buhari’s promised Eldorado, purchasing powers of Nigerians have fallen abysmally low, the cost of fuel increased from the N87 under the PDP to N145, cost of food items and other essential commodities skyrocketed beyond reach, leaving our citizens forlorn.

President Buhari cannot point to any development project his administration initiated and completed in the last three and half years, despite the huge resources at its disposal, yet he is wishing to seek re-election on fresh promises.

Under President Buhari’s incompetent watch, insurgents and marauders, which had been pushed to the fringes of the North East under the PDP, have now resurged and spread to North West and North Central geo-political zones, while criminal elements, armed robbers and kidnappers are having a field day pillaging our citizens in other parts of our nation.

Mr. President, the problem with your anti-corruption war is not the system but you, Atiku tells Buhari

Today, our gallant soldiers are daily killed by insurgents because of government neglect. Bloodletting has become the order of the day to the extent our nation has turned into a large funeral palour with escalated human rights abuses, extra-judicial and arbitrary killings and restriction of personal freedom of citizens by state apparatus of power as detailed in the report by the United States Department of State.

In the same vein, the world can recall that Transparency International (TI) 2017 corruption perception index amply showed that corruption in Nigeria has worsened under President Buhari with our nation dropping 12 places in the corruption rung.

President Buhari’s anti-corruption is only a guise to hound opposition leaders while humongous corruption by All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and a cabal at his presidency, who have stolen over N14 trillion in the last three years, goes on under his protective cover.

In fact, the Buhari administration is now reputed to be the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation as impunity, official recklessness and protection of his corrupt relatives and cronies have become a state policy.

President Buhari in hinging his 2019 campaign on the same plank on which he has failed is only stating the obvious; that he has admitted failure and that he has no solutions to our challenges.

This is the main reason for the decision by Nigerians to rally behind our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who understands the nuances of our national life and has articulated operable templates to revamp our economy, address our security issues and effectively stop corruption and sharp practices in our system.

Our nation has had enough of a leader without demonstrable solutions and one who cannot walk his talk.