RCCG renovates, equips Kirikiri Prison Reference Hospital

By Sam Eyoboka

Lagos—THE Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has dedicated the renovated and equipped Reference Hospital and newly- renovated Liberty Chapel for the inmates of Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos. The church also held a thanksgiving service at the Liberty Chapel in the prison.

The two properties were dedicated by the National Overseer of the RCCG and a member of the Governing Council, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, who represented the General Overseer.

Controller Prison, Lagos Command, Mr. Tunde Ladipo, described the newly dedicated hospital as the best hospital in any prison in the country, adding that: “You have made our work easy by what you are doing in the prisons such as improving the infrastructures and also feeding inmates in all Lagos prisons.”

During his welcome address at the Holy Ghost Visitation and Thanksgiving Service, Pastor Tunwashe Kabiru, the host pastor of Liberty Chapel appreciated what God has been using the General Overseer and RCCG to do in the lives of the residents of the prison.

According to him, the initiatives carried out by RCCG over the years included the renovation and equipment of the National Open University (NOUN) Special Study Centre (2010), Renovation of Liberty Chapel (2010), provision of scholarships to students until NOUN recently gave them 100 percent free education, renovation and equipping of the computer centre (2012), increase in the number of “A CAN can make a difference” Sunday breakfast, payment of medical bill for Ighalo Joel, who fractured his leg and lightening of the Ijere to Navy Town gate road (2016) – 40 solar powered street lights.

Others included the extension of “A CAN can make a difference” Sunday breakfast to Badagry Prison, Donation of Redeemed Dove TV, Refurbishment/renovation of the Liberty Chapel (2018).