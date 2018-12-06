RCCG Holy Ghost Congress kicks off

By Sam Eyoboka & Yinka Latona

THE 20th edition of the annual Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Holy Ghost Congress kicked off with a charge by the church leadership to Christians to live up to their responsibilities by impacting their environment positively.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in his sermon tagged: ‘A New Name’, told the congregation which included the Chief Justice of South Africa, Justice Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng and his wife together with 24 general overseers from Côte d’Ivoire among foreign delegates that contrary to popular belief in certain quarters, name plays a significant role in the lives of persons.

According to him in the second talk of the day, “your name is important” which is why parents do not associate their children with names such as Jezebel, Judas Iscariot because of what such names connote.

Stressing the implication and the eventual advantages or otherwise of names to people, Adeboye took a voyage through the Bible illustrating with Moses, Elijah, Enoch and several biblical personalities and their impact to their world.

He maintained that when you become a Christian through adoption, There is the need for a name change in line with the progenitor of the faith Who has several names, saying that as true Christians, one of their names include light of the world, salt of the earth and door, hence they are mandated to impact their generation as the salt and light.

In his words: “If you are a true Christian, some of your new names include light of the world, salt of the earth, the door. As light, you are to shine, bringing beauty to every unpleasant situations”

“As the salt of the earth, your function is to bring joy and, not sorrow, to the people. You are to impact your generation and this means that your life would not be a wasted and useless one like Metusellah who spent over 900 years on earth without any tangible accomplishment to his name.”