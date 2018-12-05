rade across border: FG approves two PPP Projects

By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government of Nigeria, in its effort to ease trade across border, has approved the Full Business Case (FBC) Certificates for the Warehouse in a Box project for the Federal Ministry of Health and the Biometric ID Card project of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Disclosing this during a visit to Garki Hospital in Abuja, Acting Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Engr. Chidi Izuwah, said that the ID Card project is set to revolutionize immigration across the West African sub region and ease cross border movement and commerce”.

The ICRC had been at the forefront in ensuring the success of both projects from inception to approval of the FBC. In order to meet the challenges posed by migration, the ECOWAS Heads of Governments adapted the smart card and biometric technology to provide a high level of confidence in the identity of the travel document holder. The smart card incorporating biometric identity credentials enables true authentication process that links identity to the physical person. The identification documents are prerequisite for managing migration while enhancing national security. Vision Box is the Technical Partner for the project. “Warehouse in a box’ project on the other hand is aimed at promoting more efficient and integrated health sector supply chain management..

“The two warehouses located in Lagos and Abuja is prefabricated and identical, with a combined total 6,530m2 of floor space and the capacity to hold 7,680 pallet spaces”, he stated.