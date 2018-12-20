Queen Moremi: The Musical opens today

All is set for the staging of Queen Moremi Ajasoro, The Musical today, at the Terrakulture, Victoria Island Lagos The live performances of the musical will star the likes of Omotola Jalade as Esinmirin, Kehinde Bankole as Moremi, Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi, Femi Branch as Olu-Ugbo, Bimbo Manuel as Ooni Obawinrin Alaiyemore, Tosin Adeyemi as Moremi, Rotimi Adelegan as Ooni Oranmiyan, Kunle Afolayan as Ooni Oranmiyan and Kemi Lala Akindoju as Esinmirin.

The play is being staged by the house of Oduduwa and Rejuvenee in collaboration with Bolanle Austen Peters Production.

The tale of Queen Moremi is that of selflessness, sacrifice and immense courage in the struggle to save Yorubaland. Using the platform of Theatre, The House of Oduduwa and Rejuvenee celebrate a woman of the most outstanding pedigree in Yoruba History. Moremi was the woman who gave herself up to be taken into slavery in order to save her people from war and famine. The call to service was strong enough for her that she also gave up her only child. History records that in giving up so much, Moremi single-handedly put a stop to the constant strife and wars in Ile-Ife and within the Yoruba world. She eventually became a Queen and wife of the Ooni, epitomizing the spirit of peace, prosperity and progress which defines beauty in Yoruba land. Moremi had empathy for her people and the courage to display it. Queen Moremi The Musical, is geared to celebrate every woman and the inherent beauty of womanhood; the beauty that signifies productivity, fortitude and spirituality in acknowledgment of the centrality of women in our social, cultural and indeed, political life.

In partnering with The House of Oduduwa, Rejuvenee aspires to boost a cultural renaissance of Yoruba history and culture and re-affirm its stand of uplifting women and promoting the strength and beauty of womanhood. Traditionally, women are deemed the weaker sex and in need of constant protection. Queen Moremi dispelled that notion and broke those barriers long before we knew it could be done.