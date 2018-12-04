Protesting workers shut NASS, demand salaries

By Henry Umoru, Emman Ovuakporie & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—PROTESTING staff of the National Assembly, on the platform of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, yesterday, shut down the National Assembly over non-payment of their Consolidated Salary Structure, CONLESS.

The aggrieved workers bore with various inscriptions, demanding the immediate release of their salaries.

Such inscriptions include ‘’Executive, fund National Assembly now; Omolori Must Go, CONLESS has been approved Since 2010; promotion is our right; say no to consultancy.’’

The protest came as the lawmakers of both Chambers tacitly exonerated themselves from the issue, claiming that issues of staff emoluments and salaries were strictly management matters.

Chairman of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Bature Musa, told newsmen that the intention of the protesting workers was not to have a face-off with the legislators.

He said: “The word picketing does not prevent anybody from working; it is a message to the leadership of the National Assembly and don’t forget, it is from 9a.m. and 2p.m., then after that, everyone will return to work.

“The two chambers have not been sealed and we have not asked anybody not to go to their offices.

“What we have at the back of our minds when we set out is that when they come around, they will definitely find out what is happening because we have written to them almost eight months ago, and nothing seems to be happening.