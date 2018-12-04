Protesters threaten to shutdown ExxonMobil’s oil facilities

Youths in Akwa Ibom have blocked the ExxonMobil facilities in Eket with a coffin to protest against the recent events in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The youths, who threatened to shutdown oil production, accused the police and indeed the Federal Government for supporting the invasion of the House by the five APC lawmakers.

The protesters carried different placards with various inscriptions such as: “Don’t use our resources to intimidate us,” “Federal Government leave Akwa Ibom alone, we love our peace.”

A subsidy that costs N1.3tn must be discontinued – Ezekwesili

In a message obtained from its website, ExxonMobil stated that it is involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas; the manufacture of petroleum products; and the transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

It stated: “ExxonMobil is a major manufacturer and marketer of commodity and specialty petrochemicals and also has interest in electric power generation facilities. In addition, we conduct extensive research programmes in support of these businesses.

“ExxonMobil upstream affiliates in Nigeria operate several joint venture concessions and deepwater production sharing contracts which currently focus on major secondary oil recovery projects; natural gas liquids and gas monetisation and significant investment in national content development.

Akwa Ibom crisis: HURIWA urges US to bar Akpabio

“ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria operate guided by strict policies on safety, health, the environment, and product safety. These policies reflect our commitment to the highest operational standards and performance. Our OIMS – Operations Integrity Management System – is a disciplined, systematic approach that we employ in all our operations.

“ExxonMobil developed this system to provide a robust framework for managing safety, security, health and environmental risks. It is used in our facilities worldwide and enables us to measure progress and ensure management accountability for results in these areas.”