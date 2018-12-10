Projects: Why Quantity Surveyors want govt to be accountable

Mr Otaru Omokhagbo, Deputy Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), has called for setting up of a central body of professionals to monitor and make those in government accountable.

Omokhagbo, Chairman of NIQS, made the call on Monday in Abuja, at an event to round up the NIQS FCT Quantity Surveyors week.

Minister laments slow pace of work on Auchi-Okene road

He urged the federal government to engage the services of quantity surveyors because they have the expertise in contract documentation, procurement and administration.

“Our responsibility is to manage resources effectively and efficiently.

“The contributions of Quantity Surveyors to the society spans very wide, especially in national planning.

“Quantity Surveying is a profession that can help prevent corruption if engaged because the profession controls the entire budget of contracts.

“The relationship between transparency and investment is direct, that is, the more transparent a country is, the more inward investment she receives,” he said.

We will only employ qualified teachers -FG

He, however, appealed to government to extend a helping hand to the association by funding some of its programmes as it is solely dependent on donations from members.