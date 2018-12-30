Projects: Kenneth Okonkwo lied over 2nd Niger bridge, Rail way claims – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has described popular Nollywood Actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, as a great liar for claiming that the current government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, executed the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Pastor Omokri also called Mr. Okonkwo a liar for saying the APC government executed the rail way in the country.

Pastor Omokri was reacting to a video he posted on Facebook, wherein Mr. Okonkwo was seen and heard addressing a gathering and saying he would vote for the APC government in the coming elections because, according to him, the 2nd Niger Bridge and the rail way were done by the APC government.

Pastor Omokri who said the projects were done during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration also challenged Mr. Okonkwo to go take a photograph of himself standing on the 2nd Niger Bridge if he so surely claims the bridge has been done by the President Buhari-led administration.

According to Pastor Omokri, “Kenneth Okonkwo, you are possibly the greatest LIAR on earth. The railway projects you listed were ALL done by former President Jonathan and the PDP. And please take a picture on the 2nd Niger Bridge you claim President Buhari built. You are a LIAR and a disgrace to your race!”

