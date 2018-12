Professor Sophie Oluwole has died at the age of 83.

The Professor of Philosophy, who retired 18 years ago from the Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos, died on Monday.

Born in 1936 in Igbara-oke, Ondo State, the late Oluwole studied history, geography and philosophy at the University of Lagos.

She produced several books on philosophy including Ifa and Orunmila which aimed to correct the Western philosophers that Africans have philosophy.