Primary: Group calls for cancellation of Bayelsa PDP results yet to be released

Controversies have continued to erupt in the wake of the October 3rd Primary Elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, which would be recalled was marred by several irregularities and challenges such as shootings, non-availability of materials among others.

In a recent petition to the national chairman, a group of party loyalists, known as “PDP Stakeholders And Loyal Members, Bayelsa State”, alleged that primaries didn’t hold in the state hence he called for the cancellation of the process.

Speaking to our reporter on the petition which was made available to newsmen, leader of the group Amb. Kenny Sotonye Fiseye called on the party to address the issues confronting PDP in Bayelsa state or be prepared to experience mass defections and losses in the forthcoming elections.

Amb. Sotonye noted that the decision to write the petition was born out of the belief in “the commitment of the party leadership to ensure a fair and equitable process across all levels of the party”.

He said further that their petition was necessitated by the fact that they “don’t want the nationwide momentum being gained by the PDP to be derailed over the interests of a single individual”, pointing out that, “PDP is a party that built its reputation among Nigerians as a party that accommodates a broad range of interests”.

Amb. Sotonye averred that the whole confusion was created by Governor Dickson, “due to the fact that he secretly contested in the primaries for a senatorial seat, as he prepares to plant himself as a perpetual godfather in the state, hence the results were withheld to buy him more time to actualize his selfish designs”.

He concluded saying “ if the party fails to give heed to our petition and the prayers therein, we will have no choice but to heed the call of our supporters to seek an alternative political party platform that will give vent to voices of the members as every successful democratic organization and institution is ultimately owned by the people “.