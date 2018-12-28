Prices of food stuff decreased in November – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price of some selected food items in the country decreased in November.

NBS disclosed this on Friday in its November “Selected Food Price Watch’’ report released in Abuja.

It said the average price of one dozen of medium sized agric egg decreased from N482.9 in October to N477.76 in November.

FAAC : FG, States, LG share N812.76bn

The bureau said price of a dozen of medium sized egg increased year-on-year by 3.16 per cent and month-on-month by -1.06 per cent in the period under review.

It said the average price of a piece of medium sized agric egg decreased year-on-year by 3.89 per cent and increased month-on-month by 1.62 per cent to N42.40 in November from N41.73 in October.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato increased year-on-year by 2.79 per cent and decreased month-on-month by 3.99 per cent to N294.36 in November from N306.59 recorded in October.

It said the average price of one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 4.38 per cent and month-on-month by 0.96 per cent to N376.63 in November from N373.04 in October.

Gabon president, Ali Bongo leaves Saudi hospital

Similarly, the average price of one kilogramme of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 12.66 per cent and decreased month-on month by -5.18 per cent to N239.15 in November from N252.21 in October,’’ it added.