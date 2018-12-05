“Prepare for long strike” ASUU tells members

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has directed the striking lecturers in public universities to be ready for a very long strike.

He stated this in a bulletin he sent to members of the union.

He said, all ASUU members should ” be on the watch and prepare for a long drawn out struggle to salvage the university system”.

According to him, members should remain steadfast “and resolute in the face of intimidation or antics employed by government through Vice chancellors and governing councils to undermine the ongoing struggle”.

“Government is yet to change its ‘ keep them talking’ style and stance as all the meetings held so far with the Minister of Education are yet to resolve any of the demands of ASUU”.

Also speaking after their Zonal Meeting held at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, the ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan, Dr. Deji Omole said the Ibadan zone of ASUU has fully mobilised her members to ensure the reason for the strike gets actualised.

Omole noted that it was regrettable that the federal government whom he said has not put anything on the table for revitalising the comatose education sector is busy mobilising funds for re-election in 2019.