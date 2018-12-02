Political thugs attack Ogun Signage officials

The Field Monitoring & Enforcement Officer of the Ogun State Signage and Advertisements Agency (OGSAA), Mr. Bolaji Banjoko, and other Advertisements Agency staff were allegedly attacked, yesterday, by political thugs loyal to a governorship candidate.

They were said to have been attacked while on official duty in Abeokuta along the Ibrahim Babangida Boulevard.

The OGSAA officials said they were enforcing the removal of illegal boards in the area when they were attacked by thugs.