Police yet to arraign arrested IPOB suspects

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Abia State Police Command, yesterday, said it was still profiling the suspected 51 IPOB members in Umuahia, arrested while in a religious procession on some major streets of the city.

Meanwhile, the rumour that created fears in the residents of the city that the processing would continue yesterday turned out to be a hoax as no member of the group held any demonstration.

Normal social and commercial activities went on unhindered yesterday as people went about their businesses.

The suspects, 10 females and 41 males, according to the police would be arraigned in court soon.

However, the Army and Police still patrol the streets of the city and environs.