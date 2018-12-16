Police vow to prosecute security personnel using motorcycles

The Police Command in Enugu State says it will prosecute personnel of security agencies using motorcycles otherwise known as `Okada’ in the Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Former Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu State had on July 3, 2012, signed into law, a bill banning operations of motorcycles otherwise known as Okada in Enugu metropolis.

While signing the law, Chime noted that the law aimed to checkmate the activities of men of the underworld and ultimately protect lives and property.

The law prescribes one year imprisonment without any option of fine for violators.

Amaraizu said that there was need to remind members of relevant security agencies that the ban on the use of motorcycle in Enugu North, Enugu East and Enugu South Local Government Areas (Enugu metropolis) of the state was still in force.

“The Command’s attention has been drawn to the activities of some members of the public and some people from relevant security agencies who ride their motorcycles in the areas mentioned.

‘`They are contravening relevant sections of the law dwelling on the use of motorcycles in the areas as mentioned above.

“Anyone found violating the law will be promptly apprehended irrespective of his or her agency and prosecuted in line with the provisions of the relevant sections of the law,’’ he warned.

According to him, police operatives have been charged to fish out those violating the law for appropriate action.

“This includes impounding of the motorcycle, arrest and arraignment (prosecuting) of offenders in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law.

“Those that will operate in Enugu metropolis are licensed, registered and authorised courier service companies that have duly obtained their permits from the appropriate quarters,’’ the police spokesman said. (NAN)