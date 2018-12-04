Police free Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, social media writer, blogger and campaigner for the Peoples Democratic Party has been released by the police.



Reports said he was freed around 7pm on Monday from Police custody at the FCT Abuja, hours after police took him out of Keffi Prison, where he was remanded on the orders of a Karshi Magistrate Court last week.

His case was adjourned till 21 January next year.

The police had charged him and two others, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, for posts the police considered defamatory and criminal.

He was arrested on November 28, 2018 while leading a protest to demand the neutrality of the Police in the forthcoming general election.