Police foils suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri

The Police in Borno said its men had successfully foiled a lone suicide bomb attack on Wednesday night in Maiduguri.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the Newsmen on telephone that the incident occurred at about 8:30 pm in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Chukwu disclosed that a teenage female bomber attempted to infiltrate a security check point, before security men fired shot at her and the Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) vest strapped to her body exploded.

He said the explosion blew the girl into pieces, noting that there were no other casualties in the attack.

The commissioner added that men of the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) were deployed and sanitise the area.