Police deploy additional police to Lagos Island

In a renewed effort to curtail criminal activities and minimise gridlock, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed additional five hundred policemen to various routes on the Lagos Island with special focus on Apogbon, TBS, Eko Hotels and environs.



The Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP, Chike Oti on Friday, said the deployment was done to boost the number of personnel already at various points in the area.

The deployment, according to Oti was necessitated by the series of events coming up on the Island which including: The Experience and Adekunle Gold Concert.

Also factored in the strategy are people who would be embarking on religious pilgrimage to RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at Redeem Camp and Shiloh at the Winners’ Chapel.

He said expectedly, the aforementioned events will lead to surge in vehicular and human traffic thereby bringing additional pressure to the already strained traffic situation in the commercial city resulting in gridlock.

To ameliorate the foreseen situation, Otti said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi directed that 500 policemen be posted to Lagos Island to boost the number of men already on ground in order to prevent crime and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The CP warned criminals who might want to take advantage of the upcoming events to stay away from the Island and indeed the State as anyone caught will be summarily dealt with.

He enjoined Lagosians to report suspicious characters and movements to the police through the following toll free emergency numbers 112 and 767.

Also available for complaints, the CP listed include the following Citizen Complaint Hot Centre lines: 08067945296; 08063025274; 08063104759; 08113615350; 08113683077; 08096283148; 08096283173; 08089781657; 08126404930; 08081426895.

In addition to the policemen deployed for this purpose, Edgal said the Command will be collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), LASTMA and other relevant traffic management agencies to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the State.

He assured residents of peaceful yuletide season and urged Lagosians to enjoy moderately during the festive period.