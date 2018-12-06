Police arrest man for alleged murder of lover

Police Command in Rivers says it has arrested one Mr Princewill Owabiyo, 34, suspected to have murdered his lady friend.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Port Harcourt that the suspect allegedly killed Miss Better Wovez, 32, and buried her in his sitting room.

Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said both lovers had an issue on Nov. 17, 2018, and that the matter led to a fight between them.

He said that it was in the course of the fight that the woman was killed.

He said that the suspect concealed the crime, but that the police got a tip-off that led to his arrest.

According to Omoni, the suspect is alleged to have used floor tiles in the sitting room to conceal the felony, adding that he left the house after burying his victim in the living room.

He said that the suspect had confessed to the police, and led detectives to the house on Ikwerre road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where the body was exhumed.

The spokesman said the body was exhumed on Thursday and had been preserved at the mortuary.

He stated that the relations of the dead lady wanted to vent their anger on the suspect, but that he was saved by the police.

Omoni said that investigation into the murder had commenced. (NAN)