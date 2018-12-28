Please re-elect President Buhari, Tinubu begs Nigerians

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in 2019 to foster continuity, hope and development.

Tinubu made the call on Friday at the APC 2019 Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

He also assured that the APC government would continue to give Nigerians hope and diversify the country’s economy.

He said that the campaign flag-off in Uyo was an endorsement of what he called continuity of hope and development of Nigeria as embodied by the APC.

According to him Akwa Ibom is the largest producer of petroleum.

He said that the PDP government had ruled Nigerians with “miserable and corrosive economy” in 16 years and urged eligible Nigerian voters not to vote for PDP to rule Nigeria in 2019.

“We are strongly determined to change the coast and redirect the vessel of governance in Nigeria, that is what President Buhari is all about, and that is what APC is determined to do,’’ he said.

The APC National Leader also said that the APC-led government was building foundations for the youths, the elderly and children of tomorrow.

`This is a very successful day and outing, this stadium is filled to capacity for one thing, the progress of our nation, Nigeria, to endorse the continuity of hope and continuity of development.

“We came in 2015 and assured the nation that Nigerian was yearning for change. Change from ineptitude; change from corruption; change from laziness; change from Importation; change with a great meaning for development and diversification of economy.

“Vote for your future and not that of corruption, they took 16 years and gave 16 years of darkness, if only they concentrated on one item like power, Nigeria would have not been in this mess. We are not bringing you (PDP) back.’’

Also speaking, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, said that the 2019 campaign would be based on issues of integrity, between integrity and others.

Oshiomole said that the APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, was well known in Nigeria and indeed globally.

He urged Nigerians to be wary of the PDP presidential candidate who had “put Nigerians on notice that he will sell the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’’.

“All I want to do is to present to you the four candidates that will fly the party’s governorship flag for 2019.

“They are: Mr Nsima Ekere, Akwa Ibom; Sen. John Enoh, for Cross River, Mr Great Ogboru, for Delta; and Mr Tonye Cole, of Rivers State,” he said.

The Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister for Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, also said that the APC had delivered on its promises to Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag-off in Uyo, Amaechi said the party had fulfilled its promise to improve the economy, ensure security and fight corruption.

He noted that the party promised to bring about change in the country and it achieved that, adding, however, that changes do not come easily.

He said that the party did not promise to make the Naira equivalent to the Dollar and to bring down the price of petrol.

Amaechi said that the party had created employment for Nigerians, adding that even the opposition had testified to the fact that President Buhari is fighting corruption and is not corrupt.

Ntufam Hilliard Etta, National Vice Chairman , South-South, also said that Nigerians should vote for the party’s candidate in 2019 alleging also that “PDP has destroyed the country for 16 years’’.

Sen. Godswill Akpabio also assured that Akwa Ibom would deliver APC in 2019, adding that “the election is all about integrity versus others”.

“The president has integrity. He has integrity to continue in office. He has completed many projects and initiated new ones. That is why we are going to run the APC presidential election on the basis of performance.

He lauded the president and the party for choosing to flag off the campaign in Akwa Ibom.

Responding on behalf of the four gubernatorial candidates, Ekere thanked the APC for giving them the mandate and assured that they would work hard to ensure victory for the president and all APC candidates in 2019.