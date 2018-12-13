Breaking News
Photos: President Buhari meets new NUPENG executives

On 6:34 pmIn crude oil, News, Photos by Idowu BankoleComments

President Buhari receives in Courtesy visit Inaugurated National Executives of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in State House on 13th Dec 2018

President Buhari receiving a presentation from NUPENG President Com. Williams Akporeha and DG Operations Afolabi Olawale as he receives in Courtesy visit Newly Inaugurated National Executives of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in State House on 13th Dec 2018

 


