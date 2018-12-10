Photos: President Buhari attends official opening of Workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday alongside some cabinet members on his administration attended the official opening of the 3-Day Training Workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment for the heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa.
See photos below…
Pix. 1&1a: (l-r) the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello; the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher; President Muhammadu Buhari; the Ag. Chairman, Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission, (ICPC), Dr. Usmam Abubakar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama during official opening of the 3-Day Training Workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment for the heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 10/10/2018
(l-r) Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; President Muhammadu Buhari; the Ag. Chairman, Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission, (ICPC), Dr. Usmam Abubakar; the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher and the Rep. of United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Oliver Stone displaying copies of the Report of the CRA of Nigeria’s E-Government Systems during official opening of the 3-Day Training Workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment for the heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 10/10/2018
President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by the Ag. Chairman ICPC, Dr. Usman Abubakar and the Director Public Enlightenment, (ICPC, Mrs. Rahseedat Okoduwa (8l), while the Provost, Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Prof. Sola Akinrinade (6r) joined in a photograph wth participants during official opening of the 3-Day Training Workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment for the heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 10/10/2018
President Muhammadu Buhari in an handshake with the Ag. Chairman ICPC, Dr. Usman Abubakar while the Director Public Enlightenment, (ICPC, Mrs. Rahseedat Okoduwa (4l), while the Provost, Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Prof. Sola Akinrinade (2r) joined in a photograph wth participants during official opening of the 3-Day Training Workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment for the heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 10/10/2018
